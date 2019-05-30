VIDEO: THE DAILY SHOW Tries to Understand Robert Mueller's Confusing Speech

On Wednesday night's episode of The Daily Show, host Trevor Noah tries to understand special counsel's Robert Mueller statement on the Russia investigation's findings and the choice not to charge President Trump with a crime.

Watch the segment below!

Hosted by Trevor Noah since 2015, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah brings insightful humor to the day's top headlines, providing coverage of and catharsis from daily events through a sharp, incisive lens. Noah's coverage is deepened by "The World's Fakest News Team," which includes correspondents Ronny Chieng, Michael Kosta, Desi Lydic, Dulcé Sloan, and Roy Wood Jr., and contributors Lewis Black and Gina Yashere.

Under Noah's leadership, the Emmy® Award-winning franchise has expanded its footprint considerably over the past few years. The Daily Show continues to broaden its social and digital platforms with customized, award-winning original content. And recently, the series pushed into the physical world by creating and curating "The Daily Show with Trevor NoahPresents: The Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library," with exhibits in New York, Chicago, San Francisco and Los Angeles; and with a New York Times Best Seller book, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents: The Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library, which was released in July 2018.





