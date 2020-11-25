VIDEO: THE CONNERS Gave Away 100k This Morning on GMA!

Like many American families, THE CONNERS are no strangers to challenging times, especially this year. "THE CONNERS" also recognizes the power of spreading joy and bringing laughter into our living rooms every week.

In the spirit of the holidays, America's favorite family is spreading even more joy than usual: This morning, they presented five lucky winners each with a $20,000 check to go towards their mortgages.

In case you missed it, the big reveal took place this morning on GOOD MORNING AMERICA.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You