VIDEO: Stephen Colbert Talks Trump and More By the Fire While THE LATE SHOW is Off the Air

While THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT is off the air due to the health crisis, Colbert took to Youtube to chat while by the fire.

Colbert talked about how Trump is handling the coronavirus pandemic, saying, "Even as cases mounted, he said it was under control. He told us to relax. He said warnings about it were a Democratic hoax. He said the infection rate would go to zero. He said it would miraculously go away on its own. Now that things are bad, he has a new strategy - and it's his same old strategy."

Later in the video, which is affectionately being named "The Flame Show with Stephen Colburn," Jon Batiste joined in via video chat!

Watch the full video below!





