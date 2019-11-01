VIDEO: Stella McCartney Talks About Her Father and Her Fashion on TODAY SHOW

She's the daughter of a famous photographer and a Beatle, but Stella McCartney has made a name for herself as one of the world's most influential fashion designers. Now she joins TODAY to talk about incorporating sustainability into her designs, using her work to raise awareness about breast cancer, and growing up as the daughter of Paul McCartney.

Watch the interview below!

