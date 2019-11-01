VIDEO: Stella McCartney Talks About Her Father and Her Fashion on TODAY SHOW

Article Pixel Nov. 1, 2019  

She's the daughter of a famous photographer and a Beatle, but Stella McCartney has made a name for herself as one of the world's most influential fashion designers. Now she joins TODAY to talk about incorporating sustainability into her designs, using her work to raise awareness about breast cancer, and growing up as the daughter of Paul McCartney.

Watch the interview below!

TODAY brings you the latest headlines and expert tips on money, health and parenting. We wake up every morning to give you and your family all you need to start your day. If it matters to you, it matters to us. We are in the people business.

VIDEO: Stella McCartney Talks About Her Father and Her Fashion on TODAY SHOW
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Four Evans From DEAR EVAN HANSEN Perform 'For Forever'
  • VIDEO: Go Behind the Scenes of BEETLEJUICE with Alex Brightman!
  • VIDEO: Watch Ingrid Michaelson Perform 'Words' From THE NOTEBOOK, A New Musical
  • VIDEO: Josh Groban Lends His Voice to a CATS Parody on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN