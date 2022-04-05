VIDEO: Sneak Peek of New Episode of FAST FOODIES Starring TOP CHEF Winners

truTV is excited to share a sneak peek clip from the tenth episode of FAST FOODIES season two, premiering on Thursday, April 7, at 10 pm on truTV . In the tenth episode, when Shakespeare wrote "Boldness be my friend" - he didn't know it would be used to describe two lifelong friends, comedians, actors and fast food aficionados Adam Pally and Jon Gabrus or their desire to boldly challenge our chefs to recreate a "secret menu" item combining two fast food classics. Shakespeare also wrote: "All that glitters is not gold" but then again, he never laid eyes on the Chompionship Trophy.

Adam and Jon are set to host new travel-comedy series 101 Places To Party Before You Die, slated to premiere this summer on truTV. The eight half-hour episode series takes audiences on adventures of exploration with hilarious improvers and real-life best buds Adam Pally and Jon Gabrus ("Game Over, Man!") as they consume and devour local life in Maui, Moab, Miami, Puerto Rico, Portland, Richmond, Atlanta and Denver.

In "Fast Foodies," "Top Chef" winners Kristen Kish, Jeremy Ford and "Iron Chef" winner Justin Sutherland compete to perfectly recreate and then skillfully reimagine a celebrity guest's favorite fast-food dish. These culinary masters come prepared to showcase their love of pop culture, fast-food legends and their expert skills to win the "Chompionship Trophy."

The 12-episode sophomore season brings a raucous slew of fresh celebrity guests with fast food cravings, including Jesse Tyler Ferguson ("Modern Family") Nikki Glaser (" FBOY ISLAND"), Reggie Watts ("The Late Late Show with James Corden"), Chris Jericho ("AEW"), Natasha Leggero ("The Honeymoon Stand Up Special"), Bobby Moynihan ("Saturday Night Live"), Baron Davis, Jillian Bell ("22 Jump Street"), Keith and Kenneth Lucas ("Just for Laughs"), Adam Pally ("Champaign Ill"), Jon Gabrus ("Game Over, Man!"), Horatio Sanz ("Saturday Night Live") and returning fan-favorite foodie Joel McHale ("Community").

The inaugural season reached over 20 million viewers across linear and digital platform to date and featured Joel McHale("Community"), James Van Der Beek ("Bad Hair"), Andy Richter ("Conan"), Amanda Seales ("Insecure"), Ron Funches ("Top Secret Videos"), Charlotte McKinney ("Fantasy Island"), Kevin Heffernan & Steve Lemme ("Tacoma FD"), Fortune Feimster ("Sweet & Salty"), GaTa ("Dave"), and Bobby Lee ("Splitting Up Together").



From Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, "Fast Foodies" is produced by Shed Media for truTV, with Dan Peirson and Lisa Shannon serving as executive producers, along with Michael Rucker. Rucker also serves as showrunner.

About truTV

truTV, a WarnerMedia brand, is a bold, fresh entertainment network that gives viewers audacious content with laugh-out-loud moments and relatable characters. With millions of engaged fans across linear, digital and social channels, the cable network features a growing roster of critically acclaimed and fan-favorite, premium scripted, non-scripted and hybrid series, such as "The Impractical Jokers," "Tacoma FD," "Fast Foodies," "Big Trick Energy," and "Backyard Bar Wars". truTV is also a partner in airing the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship each year. Website: www.trutv.com

