VIDEO: Shia LaBeouf, Lucas Hedges, Noah Jupe and FKA twigs Star in HONEY BOY Trailer

Article Pixel Nov. 22, 2019  

Amazon Studios has released a new traielr for HONEY BOY starring Shia LaBeouf, Lucas Hedges, Noah Jupe and FKA twigs.

From a screenplay by Shia LaBeouf, based on his own experiences, award-winning filmmaker Alma Har'el brings to life a young actor's stormy childhood and early adult years as he struggles to reconcile with his father through cinema and dreams.

Watch the trailer below!

Fictionalizing his childhood's ascent to stardom, and subsequent adult crash-landing into rehab and recovery, Har'el casts Noah Jupe and Lucas Hedges as Otis Lort, navigating different stages in a frenetic career. LaBeouf takes on the daring and therapeutic challenge of playing a version of his own father, an ex-rodeo clown and a felon.

Artist and musician FKA twigs makes her feature-film debut, playing neighbor and kindred spirit to the younger Otis in their garden-court motel home. Har'el's feature narrative debut is a one-of-a-kind collaboration between filmmaker and subject, exploring art as therapy and imagination as hope.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play



