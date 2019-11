After an earlier failed attempt at physical intimacy, Shaun (Freddie Highmore) and Carly (Jasika Nicole) try again. Will this time be any different?

From 'Incomplete,' season 3, episode 9 of The Good Doctor. Watch the clip below!

Watch THE GOOD DOCTOR MONDAY 10|9c on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You