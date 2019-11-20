VIDEO: See the Cast of KNIVES OUT Interviewed on TODAY SHOW

The cast of the new murder mystery "Knives Out" sits down to discuss the whodunit in which everyone is a suspect in the death of a family patriarch. While the cast is tight-lipped, co-star Jamie Lee Curtis does tease the film by saying "families by nature are dysfunctional".

Watch the interview on "TODAY Show" below!

