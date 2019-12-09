VIDEO: See Tiffany Haddish's Best Moments on TODAY SHOW!

The actress has stopped by TODAY to talk about her projects, including "Night School" in 2018. She also revealed the origins of her catchphrase, "She Ready!"

Watch the compilation below!

