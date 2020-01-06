VIDEO: See Jenna Bush Hager's Interview with Oprah Winfrey on TODAY SHOW

TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager chats with Oprah on her talk show legacy, her new "2020 Vision" tour and why she loves her live audience.

Watch the clip from "TODAY Show" below!

TODAY brings you the latest headlines and expert tips on money, health and parenting. We wake up every morning to give you and your family all you need to start your day. If it matters to you, it matters to us. We are in the people business.

Oprah Winfrey is best known for her talk show The Oprah Winfrey Show, which was the highest-rated television program of its kind in history and was nationally Syndicated from 1986 to 2011 in Chicago. Dubbed the "Queen of All Media", she was the richest African American of the 20th century and North America's first black multi-billionaire, and has been ranked the greatest black philanthropist in American history. She has also been sometimes ranked as the most influential woman in the world.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You