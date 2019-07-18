VIDEO: See Brad Pitt in the Second Trailer for AD ASTRA

20th Century FOX has released the second trailer for Ad Astra, starring Brad Astronaut Roy McBride (Brad Pitt) travels to the outer edges of the solar system to find his missing father and unravel a mystery that threatens the survival of our planet. His journey will uncover secrets that challenge the nature of human existence and our place in the cosmos.

The film stars Pitt, Tommy Lee Jones, Ruth Negga, Liv Tyler and Donald Sutherland.

Ad Astra is in theaters on September 20.

The film was directed by James Gray from a script he wrote with Ethan Gross. Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, James Gray, Anthony Katagas, Rodrigo Teixeira, and Arnon Milchan produced Ad Astra.





