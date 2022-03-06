VIDEO: Samuel L. Jackson on CBS Sunday Morning

CBS Sunday Morning anchor Kelefa Sanneh interviewed acclaimed actor Samuel L. Jackson this morning. The star has made over 150 films, and his latest work, a miniseries called The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey, is set to premiere this week on Apple TV. Jackson has been seen in countless blockbuster movies, such as Do the Right Thing, Pulp Fiction, Star Wars, Snakes on a Plane, Marvel movies, and The Incredibles.

His new miniseries centers that has been ten years in the making around an elderly man with dementia who briefly regains his memory. The series is based off of a 2010 book by Walter Mosely, a Black writer with over 50 published books. The new show is set to premiere on March 11th on Apple TV.

The actor talks about being inspired by his mother, who passed away in 2012 and also suffered from a failing memory. He reminisced about how they spent Saturdays at the movie theatres, which introduced him to his lifelong love of film. Jackson stated, "I wanted to be up there swordfighting and swashbuckling across the screen. I'd been a hero my whole life." Jackson also discusses the business of Hollywood, his wife of 40 years, and more. His new series is set to premiere on March 11th on Apple TV.

