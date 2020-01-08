VIDEO: Salma Hayek Talks About Her Relationship With Tiffany Haddish on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON

Salma Hayek chats with Jimmy about her recent duck stalkers and explains how Tiffany Haddish's bunions brought a good luck streak to the entire Like a Boss cast.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You