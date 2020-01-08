VIDEO: Salma Hayek Talks About Her Relationship With Tiffany Haddish on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON

Article Pixel Jan. 8, 2020  

Salma Hayek chats with Jimmy about her recent duck stalkers and explains how Tiffany Haddish's bunions brought a good luck streak to the entire Like a Boss cast.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

VIDEO: Salma Hayek Talks About Her Relationship With Tiffany Haddish on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON
Click Here to Watch the Video!play




Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: WAITRESS Takes Its Final Broadway Bow
  • VIDEO: Bobby Cannavale Talks Acting Onstage with His Wife Rose Byrne in MEDEA
  • VIDEO: Behind The Scenes Of The SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER Reunion Flash Mob
  • VIDEO: David Byrne Talks AMERICAN UTOPIA and More on CBS SUNDAY MORNING
    • Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement