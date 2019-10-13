VIDEO: SNL's Weekend Update Tackles Trump, College Admissions Scandal, Catholic Churches, and More

On this week's Weekend Update segment of Saturday Night Live, the show tackled its usual subject - President Trump.

In addition, topics were discussed such as the college admissions scandal, celibacy requirements for Catholic priests, California's new law letting college athletes earn money off their name and likeness, and more.

Watch the full clip below!

Saturday Night Live (SNL) is an late-night live television variety show created by Lorne Michaels and developed by Dick Ebersol. The show premiered on NBC on October 11, 1975, under the original title NBC's Saturday Night. The show's comedy sketches, which parody contemporary culture and politics, are performed by a large and varying cast of repertory and newer cast members.





