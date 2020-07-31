VIDEO: RuPaul's Drag Race Stars Get Expert Outdoor Makeover Advice on BACKYARD ENVY

With the premiere of BACKYARD ENVY quickly approaching (Tuesday, August 4th on Bravo at 10/9c), today the producer of both series, World of Wonder, presents a special crossover mini-episode with some of the cast of RuPaul's Drag Race.

Drag Race superstars Jackie Cox, Chad Michaels, and Yuhua Hamasaki join the cast of BYE via Zoom to show off their backyards and get pro advice from THE EXPERTS to make their outdoor space even that more chic.

Manscapers is New York City's most exclusive exterior design and landscaping firm, specializing in full outdoor renovation design for the area's most demanding clients. From rooftops in Manhattan to backyards in the burbs, this series follows James DeSantis, Garrett Magee and Melissa Brasier as they transform barren outdoor spaces into lush, jaw-dropping oases. These "Two Wills and a Grace" are put to the test as they juggle tight deadlines, multiple clients and each other.

Season 2 of BACKYARD ENVY premieres on Tuesday, August 4 at 10/9c with the Manscapers, James DeSantis, Garrett Magee, and Melissa Brasier, ready to beautify your world all over again.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You