VIDEO: Regé-Jean Page Sings 'Unchained Melody' in SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Monologue

Regé-Jean Page appeared as host of SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE for the first time during last night's episode.

In his opening monologue, he channeled his Bridgerton character, the Duke of Hastings.

Page also showcased his hidden talent - singing! He grabbed a microphone and sang a rendition of Unchained Melody by the Righteous Brothers.

Check out the video below!

Page began his career on stage, appearing in The History Boys and The Merchant of Venice opposite Jonathan Pryce. He also starred in the final season of BBC Three drama series Waterloo Road in 2015.

In 2016, Page made his American debut playing the role of Chicken George in the History Channel big budget miniseries Roots, a remake of the 1977 miniseries with the same name, based on Alex Haley's 1976 novel, Roots: The Saga of an American Family. The series and Page's performance received critical acclaim.

Also that year, he was cast as a male lead in the ABC pilot Spark. The following year, he was cast in the Shonda Rhimes-produced legal drama series For the People. The series was canceled after two seasons in 2019. Page also appeared in the 2018 post-apocalyptic film Mortal Engines and had a supporting role in the 2020 drama film Sylvie's Love. He later was cast in a male leading role in the Shonda Rhimes-produced period drama series Bridgerton for Netflix.

In February 2021, it was announced that he had been cast in the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons film.