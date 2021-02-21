Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Regé-Jean Page Sings 'Unchained Melody' in SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Monologue

Plus, watch Page channel his Bridgerton character, the Duke of Hastings.

Feb. 21, 2021  

Regé-Jean Page appeared as host of SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE for the first time during last night's episode.

In his opening monologue, he channeled his Bridgerton character, the Duke of Hastings.

Page also showcased his hidden talent - singing! He grabbed a microphone and sang a rendition of Unchained Melody by the Righteous Brothers.

Check out the video below!

Page began his career on stage, appearing in The History Boys and The Merchant of Venice opposite Jonathan Pryce. He also starred in the final season of BBC Three drama series Waterloo Road in 2015.

In 2016, Page made his American debut playing the role of Chicken George in the History Channel big budget miniseries Roots, a remake of the 1977 miniseries with the same name, based on Alex Haley's 1976 novel, Roots: The Saga of an American Family. The series and Page's performance received critical acclaim.

Also that year, he was cast as a male lead in the ABC pilot Spark. The following year, he was cast in the Shonda Rhimes-produced legal drama series For the People. The series was canceled after two seasons in 2019. Page also appeared in the 2018 post-apocalyptic film Mortal Engines and had a supporting role in the 2020 drama film Sylvie's Love. He later was cast in a male leading role in the Shonda Rhimes-produced period drama series Bridgerton for Netflix.

In February 2021, it was announced that he had been cast in the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons film.

VIDEO: Regé-Jean Page Sings 'Unchained Melody' in SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Monologue
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Patti Murin Merch

Related Articles View More TV Stories
Nick Jonas Will Serve As Host And Musical Guest On SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Photo

Nick Jonas Will Serve As Host And Musical Guest On SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE

Marc Buhaj to Lead Unscripted Series and Specials for Disney Television Photo

Marc Buhaj to Lead Unscripted Series and Specials for Disney Television

HBO Max Orders New Series SUBJECT TO CHANGE Photo

HBO Max Orders New Series SUBJECT TO CHANGE

ZACK SNYDER’S JUSTICE LEAGUE Will Be Available Worldwide March 18 Photo

ZACK SNYDER’S JUSTICE LEAGUE Will Be Available Worldwide March 18


More Hot Stories For You