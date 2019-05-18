VIDEO: Raven-Symone Discusses Playing Valkyrie in Marvel's GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY: MISSION BREAKOUT

Raven-Symoné plays the fierce Asgardian warrior, Valkyrie, on Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout. Hear what she has to say about taking on this role in the video below!

The next episode of Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Break airs on Sunday, May 19th at 10:00 p.m. EDT/PDT on Disney XD. The episode, titled "The Real Me," is described as follows: "After escaping from Robo Nova Prime's grasp, the Guardians make their way to Knowhere where they are attacked by a cloaked intruder. After splitting up to pursue the Intruder, the Guardians return with two Quills and are greeted by more Darkhawks!"

"Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout!" stars Will Friedle (Disney's "Kim Possible") as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Trevor Devall ("Johnny Test") as Rocket Raccoon, Vanessa Marshall ("Star Wars Rebels") as Gamora, David Sobolov ("Transformers: Prime") as Drax the Destroyer and Kevin Michael Richardson ("The Cleveland Show") as Groot.

Produced by Marvel Animation, the series' award-winning creative team includes executive producers Alan Fine ("Marvel's The Avengers"), Joe Quesada ("Marvel's Avengers Assemble"), Dan Buckley ("Marvel's Avengers Assemble"), Cort Lane ("Marvel's Ultimate Spider-Man") and Eric Radomski ("Marvel's Avengers Assemble").





