VIDEO: Rachel Maddow Talks About Her Scariest Experience on THE LATE SHOW

MSNBC's Rachel Maddow says that her partner Susan's very scary bout with the coronavirus changed her perspective.

Dec. 10, 2020  

MSNBC's Rachel Maddow says that her partner Susan's very scary bout with the coronavirus changed her perspective on how to cover the pandemic. Check out Rachel's new book, "BAG MAN: The Wild Crimes, Audacious Cover-Up, and Spectacular Downfall of a Brazen Crook in the White House."

Watch the clip from "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" below!

