VIDEO: RETRO TECH Season Two Trailer Released Ahead of Its Premiere Tomorrow

Today, YouTube Originals released the official season two trailer for the Emmy-nominated series "Retro Tech," starring YouTube Creator Marques Brownlee (MKBHD,13.8M Subscribers), ahead of the episode one premiere tomorrow at 12:00pm ET / 9:00am PT. Season two of the six episode series from Vox Media Studios explores the technological promises of the past with special appearances by Bill Gates, Neil deGrasse Tyson, and many more.

Watch the trailer below!

Futurists predicted that the tech of TODAY would surround us with flying cars, robot maids, and teleportation. While some of these predictions are still sci-fi, others like mobile video calls, virtual reality, and even A.I. and quantum computers are quickly becoming a part of daily life. In season two, Brownlee will unravel these retro tech promises to see just how close we've come in 2021 and the direction revolutionary tech is headed next.

Retro Tech Week launches tomorrow, April 13th. Episode one - which explores the technology of Flying Cars - will be available to stream for free on Marques Brownlee's YouTube Channel, in addition to a bonus episode on Wearables exclusively available to YouTube Premium subscribers. New episodes will drop daily as part of a week-long channel takeover.

Watch "Retro Tech" Season Two, Episode One - Flying Cars beginning tomorrow, April 13th at 12:00pm ET / 9:00am PT HERE.

No matter what year, the idea of flying vehicles helps cement our sense of when the future begins. Marques takes a look at everything flying - from cars to skateboards - and seeing where the tech currently stands with a special appearance by comedian Michael Ian Black.

YouTube Premium Subscribers can watch "Retro Tech" Season Two, Episode Six - Wearables beginning tomorrow, April 13th at 12:00pm ET / 9:00am PT HERE.

Marques takes a look at wearable tech and how it's developed over the years with a special appearance by comedian Wyatt Cenac. They'll cover everything from the first ever wearable computer glasses in 1984 to '90s cyber-fashion shows to the 21st century's Google Glass. YouTube Creators Austin Evans and Michael Gregory also join Marques to check out old sneaker tech!

Throughout the season, Brownlee is joined by prominent experts, celebrities and YouTube Creators who provide their professional knowledge and comedic takes on a range of subjects from teleportation and robotics to hyperconnectivity and smart homes. The impressive line-up of featured guests includes innovator and philanthropist Bill Gates; astrophysicist, planetary scientist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson; actors and comedians Michael Ian Black, Wyatt Cenac, Negin Farsad, Chris Gethard, and Dulcé Sloan; YouTube Creators Jake Baldino (gameranx, 6.3M Subscribers), Kevin Lieber (Vsauce2, 4.3M Subscribers), Gali Russell (HyperChange, 152K Subscribers), Austin Evans (4.9M Subscribers), Michael Gregory (Schmoyoho, 3.3M Subscribers), and Sara Dietschy (762K Subscribers), among others.

"Retro Tech" is executive produced by Nick Budabin, Rachael Knudsen, Marty Moe and Chad Mumm for Vox Media Studios. Mark W. Olsen and Dana J. Olkkonen are co-executive producers for Vox Media Studios. Susanne Daniels is Global Head of Original Content for YouTube. Nadine Zylstra, Head of Family, Learning and Impact for YouTube Originals, and Laurel Stier and Zoe Di Stefano, Development Executives for YouTube Originals, oversee the project for the global platform.

In the Emmy-nominated first season, Marques examined a different nostalgic product - many of which he had never used - exploring the history, impact on society, and how each product defined pop culture and changed the world as we know it. Viewers can watch all episodes of season one here.

Photo Credit: YouTube Original