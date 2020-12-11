Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VIDEO: REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Season 19 Returns January 15

The series is available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max.

Dec. 11, 2020  

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER will return for its 19th season FRIDAY, JANUARY 15 (10:00-11:00 p.m. live ET/tape-delayed PT), with a replay at 12:30 a.m. Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show includes an opening monologue, roundtable discussions with panelists and interviews with guests.

Check out the trailer below!

Maher headlined his first special on the network in 1989 and has starred in 11 HBO solo specials to date.

The executive producers of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER are Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin; co-executive producer, Chris Kelly; producer, Matt Wood; director, Paul Casey.


