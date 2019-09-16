VIDEO: Queer Eye's Karamo Brown Says He's 'Nervous' To Dance on Dancing With the Stars

Good Morning America interviewed Karamo Brown about his upcoming appearance on Dancing With the Stars. Watch the clip below!

Brown is a member of the Fab Five on Netflix's "Queer Eye," specializing in culture. He's known for his in-depth heart-to-hearts with guest stars.

The competition begins with an all-new cast of celebrities who will be paired up with the show's pro dancers and brave the dance floor for the very first time. Each week these celebrities will leave their comfort zones and endure hours of grueling rehearsals to master new dance styles and technical choreography to perform a dance, which will be judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts as well as voted upon by viewers. In the end, only one star will rise above the rest to be crowned champion and win the coveted Mirrorball trophy.





