VIDEO: Pedro Pascal Talks WONDER WOMAN 1984 on THE TONIGHT SHOW

'The Mandalorian' actor Pedro Pascal also talks about Baby Yoda’s popularity.

Dec. 18, 2020  

Pedro Pascal talks about Baby Yoda's popularity, how terrible he is at keeping secrets and working with Kristen Wiig and Patty Jenkins on Wonder Woman 1984.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

