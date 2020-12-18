VIDEO: Pedro Pascal Talks WONDER WOMAN 1984 on THE TONIGHT SHOW
'The Mandalorian' actor Pedro Pascal also talks about Baby Yoda’s popularity.
Pedro Pascal talks about Baby Yoda's popularity, how terrible he is at keeping secrets and working with Kristen Wiig and Patty Jenkins on Wonder Woman 1984.
Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show" below!
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!
Related Articles View More TV Stories
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: NFL Players Travis Kelce, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Justin Tucker Say 'Men Love Musicals' in New Ad For THE PROM
- VIDEO: Laura Benanti's Melania Trump Drops Hints About Her Post-White House Plans on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT
- VIDEO: Taylor Louderman, Gerard Canonico and More Star in the Trailer For New Musical Web Series, THE WORST PEOPLE YOU KNOW
- VIDEO: Keegan-Michael Key Says He Wooed Meryl Streep on the Set of THE PROM