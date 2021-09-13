VIDEO: Peacock Releases the Trailer for New ONE OF US IS LYING Series

Peacock has shared the trailer for their new series, One of Us is Lying!

Based on Karen M. McManus's #1 New York Times best-selling novel, One of Us is Lying is the story of what happens when five high schoolers walk into detention and only four make it out alive. Everyone is a suspect, and everyone has something to hide

The 8-episode season will roll-out over the course of three weeks, with new episodes dropping in batches on Thursdays.

The series stars Annalisa Cochrane (Addy), Chibuikem Uche (Cooper), Marianly Tejada (Bronwyn), Cooper van Grootel (Nate), Barrett Carnahan (Jake), Mark McKenna (Simon), Melissa Collazo (Maeve), and Jessica McLeod (Janae).

Watch the new trailer here: