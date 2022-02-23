VIDEO: Peacock Debuts THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI Reunion Trailer

The Real Housewives of Miami two-part reunion begins streaming Thursday, March 3 on Peacock.

Host Andy Cohen sits down with Alexia Echevarria, Lisa Hochstein, Larsa Pippen, Guerdy Abraira, Dr. Nicole Martin and Julia Lemigova, and fan favorites Adriana de Moura and Marysol Patton for an in-person reunion.

The ladies of Miami reunite in New York City to discuss everything that happened during and after the season. As Nicole shows off her engagement ring, debate sparks immediately about the out of wedlock comment that Larsa made to the bride-to-be.

After joining the group, Adriana starts grilling Larsa about her looks and business venture. Julia reveals shocking details surrounding the death of her son. Meanwhile, Nicole, Marysol and Alexia rehash their weekend in the Hamptons.

As the reunion concludes, the ladies reminisce about their trip to the Hamptons. Lisa is brought to tears as she opens up about her marriage. Alexia revisits all of her traumatizing trials and tribulations throughout the season, and discusses the latest allegations against her son, Peter. And Adriana and Larsa go head-to-head over a certain "someone."

Photo: Zach Dilgard/Peacock

Watch the new trailer here: