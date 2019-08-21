VIDEO: Paramount Network Releases First Look at INK MASTER: GRUDGE MATCH

We've seen the nation's best tattooers compete for the title of Ink Master, but the best artists hold the worst grudges.

Paramount Network and producer Truly Original are introducing an all-new series in the INK MASTER franchise, Ink Master: Grudge Match, which settles the score once and for all when former contestants get the opportunity to go head to head with their biggest rivals from their seasons. Former INK MASTER champions Ryan Ashley (Season 8), DJ Tambe (Season 9 and Season 10) and Cleen Rock One (Season 11) return to judge the biggest feuds in INK MASTER history.

Watch the trailer below!

Over 12 one-hour episodes, these long-standing grudges will be settled when Ink Master: Grudge Match premieres Tuesday, October 1 at 10pm ET/PT on Paramount Network.

Returning contestants include:

Aaron Is (Season 5 + Season 9)

Alexis Kovacs (Season 12)

Angel Bauta (Season 5)

Angel Rose (Season 11)

Anthony Michaels (Winner - Season 7 + Season 10)

April Nicole (Season 9)

Ash Mann (Season 12)

Ashley Velazquez (Season 7)

Austin Rose (Season 11)

Big Jaz (Season 12)

Boneface (Season 8 + 9)

Bubba Irwin (Season 4 + Winner - Season 9)

Cam Pohl (Season 12)

Christian Buckingham (Season 7 + 9 + 11)

Craig Foster (Season 3 + 6)

Dane Smith (Season 9)

Gonzo (Season 12)

Jason Elliott (Season 10)

Jeremy Brown (Season 10)

Jime Litwalk (Season 3 + 7)

Jimmy Snaz (Season 11)

Josh Payne (Winner - Season 10)

Julia Carlson (Season 5)

Katie McGowan (Season 6 + 9)

Katie Rhoden (Season 10)

Keith Diffenderfer (Season 4)

King Ruck (Season 4 + 9)

Kyle MacKenzie (Season 11)

LT (Season 5)

Made Rich (Season 3 + 9)

Mark Matthews (Season 2)

Matt Buck (Season 10)

Mike McAskill (Season 8)

Oba Jackson (Season 11)

Pon (Season 12)

Ryan Eternel (Season 5)

Sebastian Murphy (Season 2)

Sirvone (Season 8)

Sketchy Lawyer (Season 8)

Sparks (Season 10)

Steve Tefft (Winner - Season 2 + Season 10)

St. Marq (Season 6 + 7)

Tiara Gordon (Season 11)

Tito Zambrano (Season 12)

Thom Bulman (Season 9)

Tim Stafford (Season 11)

Tuff Tito (Season 8)

Ulyss Blair (Season 9)

Photo Credit: Paramount Network





