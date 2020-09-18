VIDEO: Olivia Munn Talks About Her Mom on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW
Olivia Munn returns to "The Kelly Clarkson Show" and explains how she’s finding homes for pets in need.
Olivia Munn returns to "The Kelly Clarkson Show" and explains how she's finding homes for pets in need with the help of organizations like Wag and Fido Foster. Plus, she shares a hilarious story about her mom's online shopping habits, which includes purchasing not one, but two, hammocks. Tune in for the full interview with Olivia!
Watch the clip from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" below!
The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.
