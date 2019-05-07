VIDEO: OWN Announces Release Date, Reveals Trailer for AMBITIONS

OWN's steamy new family saga "Ambitions" from record-breaking producer Will Packer ("Girls Trip") is set to premiere on Tuesday, June 18 at 10 p.m. ET/PT following Tyler Perry's hit drama "The Haves and Have Nots" (9-10 p.m. ET/PT).

Created by executive producer/writer Jamey Giddens and produced by Will Packer Media in association with Lionsgate and Lionsgate-owned distributor Debmar-Mercury, "Ambitions" stars a dynamic ensemble cast including Robin Givens ("Riverdale"), Brian White ("Scandal"), Kendrick Cross ("Acrimony"), Brely Evans ("Being Mary Jane"), Erica Page ("Ozark") and Essence Atkins ("Marlon").

Watch the trailer below!

"Ambitions" explores the sexy, deceitful machinations of love, power and politics in America's hottest urban mecca, Atlanta, Georgia. The series centers around the intense rivalry between formidable legal eagles Stephanie Lancaster (Robin Givens) and Amara Hughes (Essence Atkins), former best friends from college who find themselves adversaries in both their personal and professional lives.

"Ambitions" is produced for OWN by Will Packer Media in association with Lionsgate and its producer-distributor Debmar-Mercury. Will Packer is executive producer. Kevin Arkadie is executive producer/showrunner. Creator/writer Jamey Giddens and Will Packer Media's Sheila Ducksworth also serve as executive producers. Benny Boom directed and served as a producer on the pilot episode.





