VIDEO: Noah Schnapp Visits THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON

The Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp discusses his plans to attend the University of Pennsylvania to study business and entrepreneurship, dorm life, Stranger Things Season 4, and more. He also discusses his love of Tiktok, the current debate over if there are more wheels or doors in the world, and his product, tbh, which is a healthy version of Nutella.

The actor, who plays Will Byers in the show, describes Season 4 of Stranger Things, stating that it is, "Chaos. The craziest, biggest thing you've seen from Stranger Things." Schnapp also talks realizing that Season 5 will be the final season of the show, mentioning how he auditioned for the show when he was nine and is now turning eighteen.

The fourth season of Stranger Things is premiering in two collections. Volume 1 will premiere on May 27 and Volume 2 will premiere on July 1. Since its release in 2016, the global phenomenon Stranger Things has garnered over 65 award wins and 175 award nominations, including those from the Emmys, Golden Globes, Grammys, SAG, DGA, PGA, WGA, BAFTA, a Peabody Award, AFI Program of the Year, the People's Choice Awards, MTV Movie & TV Awards, Teen Choice Awards, and many others.

The three-time Emmy Award Nominee for Best Drama is one of Netflix's most-watched titles, with Season 3 amassing 582 Million view hours ranking as the 2nd Most Popular English-language series in the Netflix Top 10, and Season 2 accounting for 427 Million view hours ranking at #10. Stranger Things was created by The Duffer Brothers and is produced by Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment. The Duffer Brothers serve as executive producers on the series, alongside Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen of 21 Laps Entertainment, and Iain Paterson.

Watch Noah Schnapp on The Tonight Show below!

Photo Credits: Todd Owyoung/NBC