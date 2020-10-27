VIDEO: Nicole Kidman Talks THE UNDOING on TODAY SHOW
Actor Nicole Kidman sits down with TODAY’s Jenna Bush Hager.
Actor Nicole Kidman sits down with TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager to talk about her new HBO series, "The Undoing." She also discusses her relationship with her sister and THE SISTERHOOD she cherishes with the "Big Little Lies" cast.
Watch the clip below!
TODAY brings you the latest headlines and expert tips on money, health and parenting. We wake up every morning to give you and your family all you need to start your day. If it matters to you, it matters to us. We are in the people business.
