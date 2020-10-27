Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Nicole Kidman Talks THE UNDOING on TODAY SHOW

Actor Nicole Kidman sits down with TODAY’s Jenna Bush Hager.

Oct. 27, 2020  

Actor Nicole Kidman sits down with TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager to talk about her new HBO series, "The Undoing." She also discusses her relationship with her sister and THE SISTERHOOD she cherishes with the "Big Little Lies" cast.

Watch the clip below!

