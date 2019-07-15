VIDEO: Netflix Shares The Trailer For MY FIRST FIRST LOVE Season 2

Jul. 15, 2019  

Five young friends find their first loves. Watch their relationships deepen as they tumble toward adulthood. My First First Love Season 2 premieres July 26. Only on Netflix.

Netflix is the world's leading internet entertainment service with over 148 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen.

Watch My First First Love, Only on Netflix

Click Here to Watch the Video!play



