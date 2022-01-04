VIDEO: Netflix Shares THROUGH MY WINDOW Trailer

Netflix has shared the new trailer for Through My Window, which is set for a release on February 4.

The film, based on the novel by Ariana Godoy, follows Raquel, who has had a longtime crush on her hot neighbor, Ares, whom she secretly watches but has never spoken to. Can she make Ares fall in love with her?

The cast includes Julio Peña, Clara Galle, Hugo Arbues, Eric Masip, Natalia Azahara, Emilia Lazo, Guillermo Lasheras, and Pilar Castro.

Raquel is madly and irrevocably in love with Ares, her attractive and mysterious neighbour. The thing is, she has watched him from afar because, much to her dismay, they haven't exchanged a single word. But Raquel has a very clear mission: to make Ares fall in love with her. However, she is not an innocent, helpless girl and she is certainly not prepared to lose everything to achieve her goal, most importantly not herself...

Watch the new trailer here: