VIDEO: Netflix Shares THE SWIMMERS Teaser Trailer

The new film is set to begin streaming on Novmeber 23.

Sep. 01, 2022  

Netflix has released the teaser trailer for The Swimmers. The new film is set to begin streaming on Novmeber 23.

Based on a true story, THE SWIMMERS follows THE JOURNEY from war-torn Syria to the 2016 Rio Olympics. Two young sisters embark on a harrowing journey as refugees, putting both their hearts and champion swimming skills to heroic use.

Starring Nathalie Issa, Manal Issa, Matthias Schweighöfer, Ahmed Malek, James Krishna Floyd, Nahel Tzegai, Kinda Alloush and Ali Suliman.

Directed by Sally El Hosaini, with a screenplay written by El Hosaini and multi-award-winning screenwriter and playwright Jack Thorne. Produced by Working Title's Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner alongside Ali Jaafar and Tim Cole with Stephen Daldry executive producing.

Watch the new teaser trailer here:

