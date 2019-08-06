VIDEO: Netflix Shares Scene From ANOTHER LIFE

After saying goodbye to her family, Niko wakes in space to find the Salvare off course and divided loyalties among her crew. Watch the thrilling scene as the Salvare attempts to escape the gravity of a star from the first episode of the series.

Netflix is the world's leading internet entertainment service with over 151 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

Watch Another Life, Only on Netflix





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You