VIDEO: Netflix Shares MIKE EPPS: INDIANA MIKE Trailer

Mike Epps: Indiana Mike premieres globally on Netflix on March 29.

Netflix has debuted the new trailer for Mike Epps: Indiana Mike.

Filmed at the Walker Theatre in his hometown of Indianapolis, with an audience that includes the Mayor, the Indiana Pacers, and his criminal lawyer since 1992, Mike Epps returns for his third hour-long Netflix comedy special. Epps exclaims what he loves about Indiana, his parents' legacy and much more.

Directed by Alfonso Johnson and executive produced by Mike Epps, Kyra Epps, Rikki Hughes, Thomas Cobb, Niles Kirchner, and Royale Watkins, Mike Epps: Indiana Mike premieres globally on Netflix on March 29.

Watch the new trailer here:

