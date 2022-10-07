VIDEO: Netflix Shares BUYING Beverly Hills Series Trailer

Netflix has released the trailer for Buying Beverly Hills, the new real estate series launching on November 4.

The cast includes Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Mauricio Umansky, Farrah Brittany, and Alexia Umansky, plus Santiago Arana, Ben Belack, Joey Ben-Zvi, Jon Grauman, Brandon Graves, Allie Lutz Rosenberger, Melissa Platt, and Sonika Vaid.

Buying Beverly Hills is a new real estate occu-soap following the agents and clients within Mauricio Umansky's The Agency in Beverly Hills, California. Mauricio, his daughters Farrah and Alexia, and the talented group of agents highlight the high stakes world of luxury real estate in Los Angeles.

The show is executive produced by Brent Montgomery, Will Nothacker, Justin W. Hochberg, Liz Fine, Adam Sher, Deanna Markoff, Ed Simpson, Michael Call, Steven Drieu, and Sara Chamberlain.

Watch the series trailer here: