VIDEO: Netflix Shares BUYING Beverly Hills Series Trailer
The new real estate series is launching on November 4.
Netflix has released the trailer for Buying Beverly Hills, the new real estate series launching on November 4.
The cast includes Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Mauricio Umansky, Farrah Brittany, and Alexia Umansky, plus Santiago Arana, Ben Belack, Joey Ben-Zvi, Jon Grauman, Brandon Graves, Allie Lutz Rosenberger, Melissa Platt, and Sonika Vaid.
The show is executive produced by Brent Montgomery, Will Nothacker, Justin W. Hochberg, Liz Fine, Adam Sher, Deanna Markoff, Ed Simpson, Michael Call, Steven Drieu, and Sara Chamberlain.
Watch the series trailer here: