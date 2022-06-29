VIDEO: Netflix Shares BLOWN AWAY Season Three Trailer

Netflix has shared the trailer for season three of Blown Away. The new season will drop July 22, 2022.

Blown Away is back for Season 3 with some of the glass world's heaviest hitters, all competing for the title, Best In Glass. Ten glass artists have come to North America's largest hot shop to push themselves to their creative limits.

In each episode, the glassblowers must impress the Evaluators or risk being eliminated. At stake is a life changing prize that will send their careers to new heights. Blown Away is hosted by Nick Uhas with Resident Evaluator and Glass Master Katherine Gray.

Watch the new trailer here: