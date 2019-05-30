VIDEO: Netflix Releases Trailer for YA Series TRINKETS

Netflix has released the trailer for its new YA series, Trinkets. When three teenage girls from different corners of the high school cafeteria find themselves in the same mandated Shoplifter's Anonymous meeting, an unlikely friendship forms. Elodie (Brianna Hildebrand, Deadpool) - the grieving misfit, Moe (Kiana Madeira, The Flash) - the mysterious outsider, and Tabitha (Quintessa Swindell) - the imperfect picture of perfection, will find strength in each other as they negotiate family issues, high school drama and the complicated dilemma of trying to fit in while longing to break out.

Watch the trailer below!

The series stars Brianna Hildebrand, Kiana Madeira, Quintessa Swindell, Odiseas Georgiadis, Henry Zaga, Brandon Butler, Larry Sullivan, October Moore, and Larisa Oleynik.

Trinkets is based on the young adult novel by Kirsten "Kiwi" Smith, who serves as an executive producer.





