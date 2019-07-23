VIDEO: Netflix Releases Trailer for WU ASSASSINS

Netflix has released the trailer for its new series Wu Assassins, which follows Kai Jin, a young Chinatown chef in present day San Francisco, as he becomes entangled with the Chinese Triad's pursuit of deadly ancient powers known as the "Wu Xing." After an encounter with a mystical spirit, Kai reluctantly becomes the Wu Assassin, using his enhanced martial arts skills to recover supernatural powers from five modern day criminals threatening to use them to destroy the world.

Watch the trailer below!

Wu Assassins stars Iko Uwais as Kai Jin, Byron Mann as Uncle Six, Li Jun Li as Jenny Wah, Celia Au as Ying Ying, Lewis Tan as Lu Xin Lee , Lawrence Kao as Tommy Wah, Tommy Flanagan as Alec McCullough, Katheryn Winnick as Christine Gavin, Tzi Ma as Mr. Young, JuJu Chan as Zan, Summer Glau as Miss Jones, Robin McLeavy as Maggie McCullough, and Travis Caldwell as Gideon.

Wu Assassins launches globally on Netflix August 8, 2019.





