VIDEO: Netflix Releases Trailer for TRAVELS WITH MY FATHER Season Three

If you think you've seen it all before, think again. Jack Whitehall: Travels with my Father is back and this time, they're taking the US by storm.

Watch the season three trailer below!

Based on the comedic viewpoints of Jack Whitehall, Travels with My Father follows Jack, as he embarks on the trip of a lifetime with his father, Michael.

In the first season, the two set off on a journey across South East Asia to partake in a series of adventures, mishaps and escapades with two very different perspectives. In the second season, the pair took their travels to Europe, with Michael taking the lead.

Season three of Travels With My Father arrives September 6th on Netflix.





