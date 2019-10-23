VIDEO: Netflix Releases Trailer for THE DEVIL NEXT DOOR

Netflix has released the trailer for THE DEVIL NEXT DOOR, the true story of John Demjanjuk, a retired Ukrainian-American autoworker living a peaceful life with his family in Cleveland, Ohio suburbs in the 1980s. When a group of Holocaust survivors identify Demjanjuk's photograph as "Ivan the Terrible" - a notoriously cruel Nazi death camp guard who tortured and killed nearly one million Jewish prisoners during World War II - Demjanjuk's American dream is shattered and he is extradited to Israel to stand trial for crimes against humanity. Israel is transfixed as a media frenzy erupts around the trial in Jerusalem, the nation plunged into trauma and fascination by "the trial of the century." As the case uncovers dark corners of memory and the horrors of war, the Demjanjuk case becomes a race against time for the defendant and his alleged victims.

Watch the trailer below!

The five episode series releases globally on November 4th.





