VIDEO: Netflix Releases Trailer for SINTONIA

Netflix has released the trailer for its latest original, Sintonia, which will be released on Netflix on Friday, August 9.

Doni is the baby of the family, dreaming of living the funk lifestyle; Rita is a hard-working girl who is always on the move; and Nando is the official tape unwinder of the suburbs. Surrounded by prejudice and obstacles, the three will need to work hard to change their lives.

Watch the trailer below!

