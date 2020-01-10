VIDEO: Netflix Releases Trailer for FORTUNE FEIMSTER: SWEET & SALTY

Article Pixel Jan. 10, 2020  

Southern-born comedian, writer and actress Fortune Feimster is back with her first hour-long Netflix original comedy special, Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty. The comedian recalls her childhood misadventures as a former Girl Scout, debutante and (disqualified) swim meet champion; her family's complicated relationship with Hooters; and how a movie helped her realize she was a lesbian.

Watch the trailer below!

Page Hurwitz and Wanda Sykes serve as Executive Producers for Push It Productions alongside Krysia Plonka and Tracey Baird for Thank You, Brain! Productions and Jacquelyn Smith and Nicole Garcia.

Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty premieres globally on Netflix on January 21, 2020.

VIDEO: Netflix Releases Trailer for FORTUNE FEIMSTER: SWEET & SALTY
Click Here to Watch the Video!play




Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Bobby Cannavale Talks Acting Onstage with His Wife Rose Byrne in MEDEA
  • VIDEO: Austin Scott Sings 'Slow Train Coming' from Broadway-Bound GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY
  • VIDEO: DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Andrew Barth Feldman Talks About Making His Broadway Debut At 16
  • VIDEO: Irene Sankoff and David Hein Talk MY MOTHER'S LESBIAN JEWISH WICCAN WEDDING Reunion Concert in Toronto
    • Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement