VIDEO: Netflix Releases Trailer for FORTUNE FEIMSTER: SWEET & SALTY

Southern-born comedian, writer and actress Fortune Feimster is back with her first hour-long Netflix original comedy special, Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty. The comedian recalls her childhood misadventures as a former Girl Scout, debutante and (disqualified) swim meet champion; her family's complicated relationship with Hooters; and how a movie helped her realize she was a lesbian.

Watch the trailer below!

Page Hurwitz and Wanda Sykes serve as Executive Producers for Push It Productions alongside Krysia Plonka and Tracey Baird for Thank You, Brain! Productions and Jacquelyn Smith and Nicole Garcia.

Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty premieres globally on Netflix on January 21, 2020.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You