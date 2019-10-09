VIDEO: Netflix Releases Trailer for BREAKFAST, LUNCH & DINNER with Seth Rogen, Chrissy Teigen, Lena Waithe, and Kate McKinnon

From James Beard Award-Winning Chef David Chang and Academy Award-Winner Morgan Neville, Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner follows Chang as he travels around the world accompanied by a different celebrity guest including: Seth Rogen, Chrissy Teigen, Lena Waithe, and Kate McKinnon. Each episode explores a single city, its culture and its cuisine and as Chang and his friends learn about each city, they also uncover new and surprising things about themselves.

Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner is produced by Tremolo Productions in association with Majordomo Media. Morgan Neville, Dara Horenblas, David Chang, Christopher Chen, Caryn Capotosto, and Blake Davis serve as Executive Producers.

FEATURED GUESTS AND LOCATIONS INCLUDE:

Seth Rogen - Vancouver Dave hits his pal Seth Rogen's hometown of Vancouver, BC, where marijuana is very legal, for a personal tour of Seth's favorite childhood spots. From dim sum to donuts, they eat their way through town and have CLOSE ENCOUNTERS with crabs, octopus, hedge mazes and more.

Chrissy Teigen - Marrakech Chrissy introduces Dave to her favorite lux Moroccan vacation spot where they explore bustling markets, try their hand at pottery, visit a family home for lunch, and ride camels through the desert. In breaks between fits of laughter, Chrissy prepares Dave for impending fatherhood.

Lena Waithe - Los Angeles Lena gives Dave a peek into her Los Angeles. They make their way from East to West in a city full of deep pockets of rich subcultures. They start with Lena's favorite neighborhood breakfast spot and nail salon, then move to Hollywood for crawfish, records, and sneaker shopping; and then it's Dave's turn to show Lena a slice of her adopted town she didn't even know existed. Along the way, they discuss everything from professional success to cultural representation.

Kate McKinnon - Phnom Penh Kate and Dave navigate the rich and complicated history of Cambodia via tuk tuk, helicopter, and boat - and eat everything in their path. Deep conversation about creative approach and general happiness is fueled by endless noodles, amok, and tropical fruit.





