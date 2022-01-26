Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Netflix Releases TYLER PERRY'S A MADEA HOMECOMING Trailer

The new film is set to be released on February 25.

Jan. 26, 2022  

Netflix has shared the trailer for Tyler Perry's A Madea Homecoming. The new film is set to be released on February 25.

Madea's back - hallelujer! Tyler Perry returns with everyone's favorite character in TYLER PERRY'S A MADEA HOMECOMING, the newest film in the MADEA franchise set to debut on Netflix. Writer-director-producer Perry stars in the film that centers around Madea's great-grandson's college graduation, though the celebratory moment hits a halt as hidden secrets and family drama threaten to destroy the happy homecoming.

The film features all-stars of the MADEA franchise, including Tamela Mann (Cora), David Mann (Mr. Brown), Cassi Davis Patton (Aunt Bam) as well as a guest appearance from iconic Irish actor Brendan O'Carroll, who matches Madea's comedic prowess as Agnes Brown.

Watch the new trailer here:

