VIDEO: Netflix Releases A CHRISTMAS PRINCE: THE ROYAL BABY Trailer

Article Pixel Nov. 20, 2019  

Netflix has released the trailer for A CHRISTMAS PRINCE: THE ROYAL BABY.

It's Christmastime in Aldovia, and a royal baby is on the way! Queen Amber (Rose McIver) and King Richard (Ben Lamb) are getting ready to take some time off to prepare for their first child's arrival, but first they have to host King Tai (Kevin Shen) and Queen Ming (Momo Yeung) of Penglia to renew a 600-year-old sacred truce. But when the priceless treaty goes missing, peace is jeopardized and an ancient curse looms. Amber will have to figure out who the thief is before the clock strikes midnight on Christmas Eve, for the safety of her family and the kingdom.

Watch the trailer below!

Director John Schultz and screenwriter Nate Atkins return for the third installment in the CHRISTMAS PRINCE series.

VIDEO: Netflix Releases A CHRISTMAS PRINCE: THE ROYAL BABY Trailer
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related TV Stories


More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff, and Josh Gad Perform 'Let It Go' at a London Gay Nightclub in This Fun Must-Watch Video!
  • VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek of Laura Osnes in Hallmark's A HOMECOMING FOR THE HOLIDAYS
  • VIDEO: Krysta Rodriguez Performs 'Beyvita' Medley At Feinstein's/54 Below
  • VIDEO: Dwayne Johnson Sings 'You're Welcome' for a Child with Cancer