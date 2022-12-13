VIDEO: Netflix Drops GINNY & GEORGIA Season Two Trailer
Ginny & Georgia will launch globally on January 5, 2023 on Netflix.
Buckle up, peaches... it's about to get bumpy. Ginny & Georgia will launch globally on January 5, 2023 on Netflix.
How do you live with the knowledge that your mother is a murderer? That's what Ginny is going to have to figure out. Burdened with the new understanding that Kenny - her step-dad - didn't die of natural causes, now Ginny must deal with the fact that Georgia not only killed, she killed to protect Ginny.
Georgia on the other hand would much prefer that the past be left in the past, after all, she's got a wedding to plan! But the funny thing about Georgia's past is that it never stays buried for long...
The series stars Brianne Howey, Antonia Gentry, Diesel La Torraca, Jennifer Robertson, Felix Mallard, Sara Waisglass, Scott Porter, Raymond Ablack, Chelsea Clark, and KATIE Douglas.
The season is executive produced by Debra J. Fisher, Sarah Lampert, Jeff Tahler, Jenny Daly, Holly Hines, Daniel March, Lance Samuels, Daniel Iron and Armand Leo.
Watch the new trailer here:
From This Author - Michael Major
December 12, 2022
Marcus Gad returns with the single 'Ready For Battle,' the title track from his upcoming album. Gad, the reggae star from the island nation of New Caledonia, returns here to work with his usual backing band, Tribe, for a more organic, roots oriented sound, after his last project where he and his producer Tamal dived into modern, programmed beats
Andrea, Matteo & Virginia Bocelli Set Televised Performances This Week
December 12, 2022
World-renowned Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli, the most successful classical artist of all time, joins with his 25-year-old son Matteo and his 10-year-old daughter Virginia, to celebrate the release of their first-ever together, A Family Christmas, available Decca / Capitol Records. Check out upcoming tour dates and a Pentatonix collaboration now!
Masego Shares New Single 'You Never Visit Me'
December 12, 2022
The jazz/hip-hop/R’n’B multi-instrumentalist prodigy recorded the track with GRAMMY®-winning producer Wu10 (J. Cole, Ari Lennox) and Todd Pritchard (Trippie Redd, Tinashe) at Wu10’s Huntsville, AL studio, and with co-producer Louie Lastic (Kehlani, Ambré) in Los Angeles. Justus West (Alicia Keys, John Legend) joins on electric guitar.
Maddie & Tae Extend 'All Song No Static' Tour With Spring 2023 Dates
December 12, 2022
Following fan demand and numerous sold-out shows in 2022, the pair will take the stage in 12 additional markets for a high-energy set filled with #1 hits (“Die From A Broken Heart,” “Girl In A Country Song”), fan-favorite tracks, album cuts, and music from their recently-released eight-song collection, Through The Madness Vol. 2.
VIDEO: Hulu Debuts STOLEN YOUTH: INSIDE THE CULT AT SARAH LAWRENCE Trailer
December 12, 2022
With unprecedented access, STOLEN YOUTH: INSIDE THE CULT AT SARAH LAWRENCE excerpts striking first-hand interviews with conman Larry Ray’s victims and incorporates personal audio tapes and video recordings to tell the story of his grim 10 year influence over a group of young people. Watch the new video trailer now!