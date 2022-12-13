VIDEO: Netflix Drops GINNY & GEORGIA Season Two Trailer

Buckle up, peaches... it's about to get bumpy. Ginny & Georgia will launch globally on January 5, 2023 on Netflix.

How do you live with the knowledge that your mother is a murderer? That's what Ginny is going to have to figure out. Burdened with the new understanding that Kenny - her step-dad - didn't die of natural causes, now Ginny must deal with the fact that Georgia not only killed, she killed to protect Ginny.

Georgia on the other hand would much prefer that the past be left in the past, after all, she's got a wedding to plan! But the funny thing about Georgia's past is that it never stays buried for long...

The series stars Brianne Howey, Antonia Gentry, Diesel La Torraca, Jennifer Robertson, Felix Mallard, Sara Waisglass, Scott Porter, Raymond Ablack, Chelsea Clark, and KATIE Douglas.

The season is executive produced by Debra J. Fisher, Sarah Lampert, Jeff Tahler, Jenny Daly, Holly Hines, Daniel March, Lance Samuels, Daniel Iron and Armand Leo.

Watch the new trailer here: