VIDEO: Netflix Debuts Trailer for FEAR CITY: NEW YORK VS. THE MAFIA

Netflix has debuted the official trailer for FEAR CITY: NEW YORK VS. THE MAFIA!

Throughout the 1970s and '80s, the "Five Families" of the New York mafia-Bonanno, Colombo, Gambino, Genovese and Luccese-held a powerful, and seemingly insurmountable, grip on the city. In this three-part docuseries from RAW (Don't F**K With Cats) and Brillstein Entertainment, award-winning documentarian Sam Hobkinson details the incredible story of the history-making organized crime investigation and prosecution case brought against New York's most formidable mob bosses.

Through interviews with dozens of law enforcement officials, ex-mafia associates and others, FEAR CITY: NEW YORK vs. THE MAFIA sheds light on how the mafia's control of unions, high-rise construction and other industries netted billions for organized crime. Previously unheard surveillance recordings, news footage and archival material alongside new interviews and reenactments paint a shocking and captivating portrait of this "Golden Era of the Mob."

Watch the trailer below!

FEAR CITY: NEW YORK VS. THE MAFIA will debut July 22 on Netflix.

