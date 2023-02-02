VIDEO: Netflix Debuts PERFECT MATCH Dating Series Trailer

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

New episodes of Perfect Match will roll out each Tuesday across 12 episodes.

Feb. 02, 2023  
Starting this Valentine's Day, new episodes of PERFECT MATCH will roll out each Tuesday across 12 episodes.

Perfect Match brings together the most FAMOUSLY SINGLE stars of Netflix's unscripted series (Love Is Blind, The Ultimatum, Too Hot To Handle, The Mole and more) to a tropical paradise in an attempt to find love.

As they compete to form relationships, the most compatible couples will play matchmaker, breaking up other couples and sending them on dates with brand-new singles they'll invite to the villa. Will they create better matches, or will they create chaos? In this over-the-top journey of strategy and dating hosted by Nick Lachey, only one couple will be crowned the Perfect Match.

Perfect Match Episode Release Schedule

Tuesday, February 14: Episodes 101-104
Tuesday, February 21: Episodes 105-108
Tuesday, February 28: Episodes 109-112

Perfect Match Couples

Abbey Humphreys (Twentysomethings)
Anne-Sophie Petit-Frere (Selling Tampa)
Bartise Bowden (Love Is Blind)
Calvin Crooks (The Circle)
Chase DeMoor (Too Hot To Handle)
Chloe Veitch (Too Hot To Handle, The Circle)
Colony Reeves (Selling Tampa)
Damian Powers (Love Is Blind)
Diamond Jack (Love Is Blind)
Dom Gabriel (The Mole)
Francesca Farago (Too Hot To Handle)
Georgia Hassarati (Too Hot To Handle)
Ines Tazi (The Circle France)
Izzy Fairthorne (Too Hot To Handle)
Joey Sasso (The Circle)
Kariselle Snow (Sexy Beasts)
Lauren "LC" Chamblin (Love Is Blind)
Mitchell Eason (The Circle)
Nick Uhlenhuth (The Circle)
Savannah Palacio (The Circle)
Shayne Jansen (Love Is Blind)
Will Richardson (The Mole)
Zay Wilson (The Ultimatum)

Watch the new trailer here:



