VIDEO: Netflix Announces Season Two Premiere Date for DEAD TO ME

Netflix announces the premiere date for the second season of Dead to Me starring Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini. Dead to Me Season 2 premieres May 8, 2020.

Watch the teaser below!

In seeason two, Jen (Christina Applegate), Judy (Linda Cardellini) and the lies that entwine them are back. Picking up in the aftermath of that bloody backyard reveal, the irrepressible pair once again struggle to keep their secrets buried. With a surprising new visitor in town and Detective Perez (Diana Maria Riva) hot on their heels, Jen and Judy take drastic measures to protect their loved ones and each other -- no matter the cost. From Emmy Award-winning creator Liz Feldman, Dead to Me returns for an addictively dark second season, where the stakes are higher, the friendship is deeper and the traumas that bond loom larger than ever before.

Dead to Me stars Christina Applegate, Linda Cardellini, James Marsden, Diana Maria Riva, Natalie Morales, Valerie Mahaffey, Sam McCarthy and Luke Roessler.





