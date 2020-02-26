VIDEO: Nathanuel Rateliff Performs 'Time Stands' on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT

Article Pixel Feb. 26, 2020  

Friend of the show Nathaniel Rateliff returns to perform a track off his new solo album "And It's Still Alright," available everywhere now.

Watch the clip from "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" below!

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is the premier late night talk show on CBS, airing at 11:35pm EST, streaming online via CBS All Access, and delivered to the International Space Station on a USB drive taped to a weather balloon. Every night, viewers can expect: Comedy, humor, funny moments, witty interviews, celebrities, famous people, movie stars, bits, humorous celebrities doing bits, funny celebs, big group photos of every star from Hollywood, even the reclusive ones, plus also jokes.

VIDEO: Nathanuel Rateliff Performs 'Time Stands' on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Christopher Jackson Talks the Upcoming HAMILTON Movie
  • VIDEO: Watch the Cast of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Perform 'Slow Train/License to Kill' on THE TONIGHT SHOW
  • VIDEO: Watch the Promo For Episode 4 of ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST
  • VIDEO: Watch Kristin Chenoweth Accept HRC's Ally for Equality Award!